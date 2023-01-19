From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered Abeh Signature Limited, a property developer, to take possession of a N130 million property located in the Maitama district of Abuja.

The judgment has therefore countered the claim by a staff of Nigerian Natural Petroleum Corporation Limited, Asabe Waziri, over the purchase of the property.

Delivering judgment in suit no FCT/HC/CV/2435/2021, the Apo division of the court had ordered Abeh Signature Limited, the property developer, to take possession of the property after the company filed a suit against Ms Waziri, alleging breach of the contract sales agreement.

Contrary to the allegation by Asabe Waziri that Mr Cecil Osakwe, the Managing Director of Abeh Signature Limited, is holding onto her money after the court’s judgement, Mr Osakwe, through his lawyer, Mr Victor Giwa, said a cheque of N150m was immediately issued in her name.

Copies of the cheques were made available to our correspondent.

According to Ms Waziri, she entered into a contract to purchase two flats at Abeh Signature Apartments in Maitama but failed to meet the contractual agreements.

Abeh Signature Limited had dragged Ms Waziri before the court alleging a breach of contract agreement on the part of Waziri in the purchase of the apartments.

Justice Musa of the court entered judgment in favour of the applicant as follows:

“That having regard to sections 1, 14 and 15 of the Money laundering (Prohibition) Act and other relevant laws, the various payments made vide cash and sundry bank transfers made by the Defendant in favour of the claimant in respect of the contract for the purchase of two flats at Abeh Court is illegal and contrary to the aforementioned provisions of the money laundering laws.

“That in view of the way and manner or mods of payments employed by the Defendant on the purchase of the two flats at Abeh Court belonging to the Claimant, same has rendered the contract for the purchase of the properties void for violating money laundering laws.

“That the Claimant was right in terminating the contract it had with the Defendant for the purchase of the two flats at Abeh Court and offering a refund of the money paid so far for being

void due to the contravention of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

“That In view of the termination of the contract for the purchase of the two flats at Abeh Court by the Claimant, Defendant can no longer claim or exercise ownership over the said two flats.

“Consequently, this Court order the Claimant to immediately refund the entire monies paid to it by the Defendant including the legal and agency fees and further orders the defendant to immediately hand over possession of the two flats being flats 3C and 38 of Abeh Court to the Claimant.”

Asabe Waziri had accused Mr Osakwe of electricity theft but documents made available to our correspondents revealed that the allegation was a smear campaign to intimidate and harass Mr Osakwe.

Documents from Abuja Electricity Distribution Company show that electricity bills were paid monthly by Mr Osakwe, owner of Abeh Signature Apartments.

Documents for the payment of electricity bills were also sighted by our correspondent.

Contrary to claims by Ms Waziri, monies were paid for the consumption of electricity in the apartments.