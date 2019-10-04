Chioma Igbokwe

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State, has granted an order of interim forfeiture of properties confiscated from a billionaire kidnapper, Collins Ezenwa, alias, E-money, who was killed during an exchange of gunfire with policemen attached to the Imo State Command, in January 2018, to Nigeria Police Force.

The court also ordered that any person who has an interest or has any property belonging to the late kidnapper in his or her possession should appear before it within the next 30 days to show cause why the property should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Our correspondent learnt that 13 buildings, ten cars, two tippers, a trailer truck and three AK-47 rifles were recovered from the notorious kidnapper, by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, who took over investigations of the activities of the late kidnapper, after he was gunned down.