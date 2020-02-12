Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A federal high court on Wednesday slammed a fine of N200,000 against the Federal Government for stalling the trial of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu awarded the cost following the failure of the prosecution counsel, Aminu Alilu, to serve the defendants with copies of the amended charge ahead of Wednesday’s proceedings.

The attitude of the prosecution consequently stalled the trial as the prosecution was forced to ask for an adjournment.

Justice Ojokwu in her ruling held that in view of the fact that the prosecution had exhausted the five adjournments it is entitled to under the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, the request for an adjournment will come with a cost.

She accordingly awarded the cost of N200,000 against the prosecution in favour of the defendants in line with section 396 of ACJA.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the trial to Thursday, February 13.

Meanwhile, the proceedings kick-started on Wednesday with the presence of Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka and other top names in civil activism in court.

They came in solidarity with Sowore, who is being prosecuted for organising the #RevolutionNow nationwide protests.

First to arrive the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, venue of the trial, was Soyinka.

He was followed by a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, and another activist, Deji Adeyanju.

The Department of State Services had in August 2019 arrested Sowore and his codefendant, Olawale Bakare, in respect of the controversial protests.

They were subsequently charged with treasonable felony for allegedly planning to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, among other counts.

Sowore and codefendant Bakare were held in custody for over four months until mounting domestic and international pressure forced the government to release them in December.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had fixed Tuesday for the commencement of trial but had to adjourn till Wednesday due to her official assignment elsewhere.