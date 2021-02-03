By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court has ordered for the prosecution of Chika Ikenga, Suraji Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited over alleged false information, forgery and other violations.

The court directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, DIG Michael Anthony Ogbizi and DCP Augustine Sanomi to refile the charge earlier preferred against the trio on October 5, 2018, but withdrawn on February 26, 2019.

The judge gave the order while delivering judgement on a filed by Mr Kenneth Amadi, Mrs Happiness Amadi and IDID Nigeria Limited against IGP, DIG Ogbizi and DCP Sanomi.

The applicant’s sought for an order of mandamus for judicial review of the suit and refile of the charge against the mentioned persons.

‘Having considered the law and the facts before me, this court hereby grants the prayer sought by the applicant.

‘The respondents are hereby compelled to refile the charge and prosecute Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited for the offences of false information, forgery and false impersonation as contained in charge No CR/361/18 between Inspector General of Police and Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited.

‘The charge was filed on the 5th of October, 2018, and withdrawn on the 26th of February, 2019.

‘Consequently, the court further orders that the order of court to refile the charge and prosecute the aforementioned persons shall be carried out within 14 days by the respondents on the receipt of the enrolled order of this court. This is the judgement of the court,’ the court held.