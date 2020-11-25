By Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to prosecute an Industrial Chemist and Group Managing Director of Re Care and Eunisell Limited, Chika Ikenga and Suraj Yakubu for the alleged offences of forgery, false information and false impersonation.

Others affected by the order are DIG Michael Anthony Ogbizi (FCID) and DCP Augustine Sanomi (CP Legal).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who issued the order of mandamus specifically, compelled the police boss to refile the charge and prosecute the defendants for the said offences as contained in charge No. CR/361/18 between IGP and Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Ltd, which was filed on October 5, 2018, and withdrawn on February 26, 2019.

The court further ordered that the order to refile the charge and prosecute the defendants shall be carried out within 14 days by the IGP on the receipt of the enrolled order.

Justice Taiwo predicated his judgment on suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1580/2019 filed by Mr Kenneth Amadi; Mrs Happiness Amadi and IDID Nigeria Limited, with an accompanied motion on notice, brought pursuant to order 34 rules 3(1) (2) (3) (4) and 5 (3), order 48 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

The orders the court are contained in the enrolled order dated November 24.

While delivering his judgment, Justice Taiwo said: ‘I have gone through all the processes before me and the written addresses in support of the application. I note order 34 of the rules of this court which states as follows:” the judge shall not grant leave unless he considers that the applicant has sufficient interest in the matter to which the application relates.

‘The interest of the applicant can be deduced from the grounds for the application in the statement in support of the application particularly paragraphs (a) to (g) and paragraphs of the verifying affidavit.

There is no counter-affidavit to the affidavit in support of the grounds for the application. The law is trite that the court must act unchallenged and uncontroverted averment in an affidavit.

‘An adversary has a duty to controvert facts in an affidavit otherwise, it is regarded as established since the law has said so I will fail in my duty as a judge if I do not act on the affidavit evidence before me, especially where the facts are not established as “moonshine”.

‘I have considered that due process has been followed by the applicants in bringing this application and this includes service of processes and hearing notices. The respondents have been afforded opportunity which is golden and sanctioned by the constitution to know the issues raised by the applicants and the reliefs sought.

‘Furthermore, a demand ought to have been made on that public officer to perform his duty. In this case, I refer to exhibit 3, which is a letter dated March 19, 2019, addressed to the acting Inspector General of Police by the Law firm of Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN), ” Re: Withdrawal of charge No. CR/361/18 between Inspector General of Police and Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Ltd”. It, therefore, means that the respondents were asked to perform and has refused to perform, hence the filling of this suit.’

Chika who also doubles as the agent of Lubrizol United States of America (USA), Claimant United Kingdom and Dow Chemicals, was charged on a four-count criminal charge by the Inspector General of Police before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gudu, in Abuja.

In count one of the charge marked CR/362/2018, the prosecution alleged, “Ikenga Chika, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited on December 14, 2016, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit the offences of false information, forgery and false personation under section 97 of Panel Code of Northern Nigeria.

Count two reads: ‘That you, Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited on December 14, 2016, did furnish police authorities with false information and allegations in a petition to a public servant against Mr Kenneth Amadi, Mrs Happiness Kenneth and IDID Nigeria Ltd on allegations of false pretence, cheating, stealing and criminal conspiracy which could not be substantiated and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.

In count three, the trio was alleged to have ‘forge the report excel sheet dated January 11, 2017, and imputed data which were not contained in the actual document and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 364 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.

While in count four, the prosecution alleged that the defendants ‘did falsely present Suraj Yakubu (2nd defendant) as a Director of Eunisell, when in fact he is not registered in Corporate Affairs Commission as one of the Directors of the company (Eunisell) thereby committed an offence punishable under section 179 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.’

The prosecution counsel said the alleged offences are punishable under sections 97,140,364 and 179 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.

However, when the case went before Justice AB Mohammed, the prosecution counsel, Rotshany Faith Dimka, informed the court that she had the instruction of her office to withdraw the charge.