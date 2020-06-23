Godwin Tsa Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the unconditional release of the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Justice Musa Ottoman sitting in the Bwari division of the court frowned at the consistent disobedience to court orders by law enforcement agencies.

According to the judge, law enforcement agents are in office and are able to perform their responsibilities because the law permits them. He said it was an affront to the court for law enforcement agents to disobey the law in the course of carrying out their responsibilities.

He also re-affirmed the earlier order restraining the police from arresting and detaining the CUPP spokesman pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Ugochinyere had through his lawyer, Chibuzor Ezike, in an exparte motion dated June 19, prayed the court for the unconditional release of Ugochinyere who has been in police custody for more than a week.

In a short ruling after listening to the applicant’s client, the court held, “the order praying the court for unconditional release of is hereby granted.”