Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Friday ordered the immediate release of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi from detention and confinement in Nassarawa State.

Justice Anwuli Chikere who granted the ex-parte application ruled that the deposed emir can exercise his right to freedom of movement in any part of the country apart from Kano State pending the hearing and determination of his substantive suit.