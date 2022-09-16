From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Abuja division of the Federal High Court has cleared the coast for Godswill Akpabio to participate in the 2023 general election as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district.

Justice Emeka Nwite specifically ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish the name of Akpabio as the candidate of the party for the senatorial seat.

In a judgment, yesterday, Nwite said the electoral body acted illegally for refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name even when it was sent to it by the APC as its candidate.

It is the findings of the court that Akpabio was validly nominated as the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district candidate of the APC from the primary conducted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on June 9, 2022.

Making a declarative relief in favour of Akpabio, Nwite declared that INEC “is bound by the provisions of Section 29 (3) of the Electoral Act to publish only the personal particulars of the candidate of the first plaintiff for the Akwa Iborn North-West senatorial district election in the person of the second plaintiff (Akpabio) as received from the first plaintiff.

He further declared that INEC cannot publish any other name or particulars of any other candidate as candidate of the APC for the Akwa lbom North-West senatorial district elections, “except as nominated, submitted and received from the first plaintiff (APC).

Consequently, the court ordered INEC to publish the name and particulars of Akpabio as the candidate of the APC for the Akwa Iborn North-West senatorial district in the 2023 general election as nominated and submitted to it by the party.

The judgment was, on the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1011/2022, filed and prosecuted for the APC and Akpabio (first and second plaintiffs) by a team of lawyers, which included Umeh Kalu, Valentine Offia, Imo Akpan and Adekunle Kosoko.

INEC, the sole defendant, was represented by Alhassan Umar.

Nwite rejected INEC’s claimed that it declined to monitor the primary conducted by APC on June 9, which produces Akpabio as the party’s candidate, because it had monitored the one conducted on May 27.

The judge faulted INEC for electing to monitor the May 27 primary conducted by an illegal faction of the party, led by Augustine Ekanem, as against the June 9 primary authorised conducted by the APC NWC, an organ of the party authorised by law to conduct such primary.

Nwite said: “I am of the view that the defendant (INEC) cannot choose and impose a candidate on a political party.

“The fact that INEC chose to monitor an illegal primary and produce a report, cannot give it legitimacy.

“INEC cannot unilaterally pronounce a primary conducted by a political party or a candidate submitted to it as invalid, without a valid court order.”

He held that there is no law empowering INEC to refuse to accept and publish the name of a candidate sent to it by a political party without an order of court.

“The consequences of the defendant’s (INEC’s) failure to monitor the legal primary conducted on June 9 by the first plaintiff, cannot be visited on the plaintiffs.

“The defendant lacks the vires to usurp or assume the power of the court to disqualify a candidate,” Nwite said.

The court observed it was not in doubt that there were two primaries conducted by the APC for the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district: one by the NWC of the APC, and the other by Augustine Ekanem, an illegal factional chairman of the APC in the state.

The judge also noted that INEC accepted correspondence from the said Ekanem an impostor and monitored an illegal primary not conducted by the NWC of APC.

He said despite being invited and notified, INEC chose not to attend the validly conducted primary of the APC for the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district, where Akpabio was elected and nominated, but decided to term the primary illegal.

Nwite said INEC claim that it had monitored an illegal primary and could not monitor the one conducted by the APC’s NWC, was not tenable and unlawful because it is only the NWC of a political party that can conduct valid primary.