A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, gave an interim order forfeiting 10 properties of former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, to the Federal Government.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Osuobeni Akponimisingha.

Justice Egwuatu held that after carefully reading through the ICPC’s motion, exhibits attached and other processes, he was inclined to grant the order.

He said that the court was empowered to grant the application going by the relevant sections of the law and the money laundering act.

The judge said granting the application will not deny any one fair hearing.

Egwuatu, who granted the order, directed that it should be published in two national daily newspapers and that interested parties should file an application to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

He adjourned the matter until April 28 to hear the motion for final forfeiture.

Some of the properties are located in the highbrow areas of Abuja, Maryland in the United States, Kaduna and Zamfara.