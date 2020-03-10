LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The travail of a 36-year-old herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka on Tuesday 10th of March 2020 took a new turn as a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin ordered for the temporary forfeiture of his four-bedroom bungalow situated at Oke Foma in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the State.

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on 10th of June 2019 arraigned the embattled herbalist for allegedly defrauded a Korean National, Keun Sig Kim and impersonating some government officials including the then managing director of NNPC, Dr Makanti Baru, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adeshina and the National Commissioner of INEC, Mr Aminat Zakari among others.

Moving the application seeking for the interim forfeiture on Tuesday, counsel to the applicant, Andrew Akoja said “My Lord, our motion is brought pursuant to section 6, 7 and 29 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act of 2004, Section 335 of the Kwara State Administration of Criminal Justice Law of 2018 and Section 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.”

“An order of this honourable court granting an interim forfeiture of the assets and properties set out in the scheduled attach.

“An order stopping any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise tampering with the properties/assets described in the schedule attached.”

The EFCC lawyer also asked the court presided over by Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar to authorise the commission to appoint a competent person or firm to manage the property”

In the affidavit deposed to by one Musa Sanni, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the agency said “the respondent, Jamiu Is”aka told his victim that certain certificates would be presented to him from NNPC.”

Justice Abdulgafar after listening to the prosecution, however, granted the application and ordered for interim forfeiture of the property.

The judge adjourned the matter till 19th of March and ordered that the interim order should be published in a national daily.