A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the immediate release of Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. It also set aside the trial, conviction, and sentence of Kalu to 12 years imprisonment, in accordance with earlier ruling of the Supreme Court.

In his ruling, Justice Liman ordered Kalu’s immediate release from the Nigerian Correctional Service, Abuja. He also set aside the earlier trial and order given by Justice MB idris that Slok Nigeria Limited be wound up and its assets forfeited to Federal Government.

Kalu had gone to court asking for his release in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment last month nullifying his trial and conviction.

The Supreme Court had ruled that since Justice Idris was elevated to the Court of Appeal, he had no jurisdiction to have concluded Kalu’s trial.

The apex court, therefore, nullified the conviction and ordered a retrial.

Details later