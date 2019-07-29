Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court has declared the arrest, abduction, dehumanization and detention of a Lagos-based lawyer, Chiedu Nweke, by the officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Enugu State, as illegal, unlawful and null and void.

The court also ordered the agency to pay N20 million as general damages and N30 million as exemplary damages in favour of the lawyer.

Buba gave the verdict while ruling on the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Nweke against the NDLEA, its officer, Peter Udemgba, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, to court over allegation of unlawful arrest, abduction, dehumanization, detention, forcible extortion and robbery.

In the ruling, the court held that the actions of NDLEA and its officers contravenes Nweke’s right to freedom of movement, right to his dignity and his right to liberty.

Nweke’s counsel, Mr. Chuma Mbonu, had submitted to a sole issue for determination, which is whether or not his client’s fundamental rights were breached and whether he is entitled to apology and compensation.