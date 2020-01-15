The National Industrial Court (NIC) has ordered the Army to reinstate a senior officer, Abdulfatai Mohammed, having found the military authorities violated the law in his 2016 dismissal.

The judge, Rakiya Haastrup, gave the judgement at the headquarters of the industrial court, Abuja, yesterday.

The judgment upholding Mohammed’s claim that the authourities arbitrarily forced him to retire, capped off nearly four years of efforts to get justice, including repeated appeals to President Muhammadu Buhari for redress.

“Advise your clients to comply,” Ms Haastrup told the counsel to the defendants after her judgement.”