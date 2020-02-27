Cameroon’s constitutional council has ordered a rerun of the February 9 national assembly election in a majority of the crisis prone English-speaking regions due to allegations of widespread irregularities and fraud by President Paul Biya’s ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement party, which was declared the winner.

The opposition Social Democratic Front that filed the complaint said it is ready for the rerun as the constitutional councils verdict cannot be appealed. According to Cameroon’s electoral code, the verdict of the constitutional council cannot be appealed and fresh election have to be organized in a minimum of 20 days and a maximum of 40 days after the court verdict.

But there are still fears the election may not be successful as the separatist crisis has continued with the military and rebels involved in running battles. More than 30 other petitions to partially or totally cancel the election due to fraud were rejected for lack of evidence.

It was a very happy opposition Social Democratic Front when Clement Atangana, chief justice of Cameroon’s constitutional council, pronounced the verdict calling for the rerun of the February 9 national assembly (lower house of parliament) election in a majority of the crisis prone English-speaking regions.

Among the hundreds of candidates, observers and supporters of the various political parties was Denis Kemlemo, spokesperson of the opposition Social Democratic Front and electoral candidate in the English-speaking Lebialem administrative unit.