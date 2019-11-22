Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos has ordered permanent forfeiture to the Federal Government the N280,555,010.65 found in bank accounts belonging to two companies owned by Forbes entrepreneur, Obinwanne Okeke, also known as Invictus Obi.

The companies are Invictus Oil and Gas Ltd and Invictus Investment Limited.

Okeke is standing trial in the United States of America for an alleged $11m cyber fraud following his indictment alongside 77 Nigerians.

The court’s order for final forfeiture of the fund was sequel to a motion filed and argued by the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo.

The judge had, on October 9, granted an interim forfeiture of the funds and ordered EFCC to publish the interim order to enable any interested parties to show cause why the final order should not be made.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, Oyedepo informed the court that all requirements for final forfeiture had been met, including publication of the interim order, which was done in the Nation newspaper of October 25.

He prayed the court to grant the application for final forfeiture because “there is no opposition to the request from anybody.”

He said Aikawa had the power to make the interim forfeiture order by virtue of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related Fraud Offence Act No. 14, 2006.

Granting his prayer, Aikawa ordered that the sum of N280.5m in two Zenith Bank accounts no 3341692012 and 1013714256 be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I have seen the application seeking for the final forfeiture of the sum of N280.5m warehoused in the two bank accounts, which is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“I am satisfied that the requirements enumerated under Section 17 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act have been met by the applicant in this suit. Consequently, this application is hereby granted as prayed, as it remains unchallenged.

“The sum of N280.5m found in the bank account of Invictus Investment Limited, who is the second respondent in this suit, is, hereby, forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The EFCC had told the judge that Okeke, 31, was “a strong leader of a cybercrime syndicate specialising in business email compromise.”