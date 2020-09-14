Godwin Tsa Abuja

A grade one Area Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has ordered the Police authorities to arrest any person or construction company trespassing on some plots of land belonging to a former Senator for Edo North Senatorial district, Senator Yisa Braimoh.

The judge, Abubakar Muhammed who issued the restraining order on September 9, 2020 in Lugbe further ordered that any person found trespassing into the plots of land nos; 897, 898 and 899 situated at Cadastral Zone B01, Gudu district of the FCT should be arrested by the police.

The decision was sequel to an exparte motion filed and moved by counsel to the former lawmaker, E. Jatto, pursuant to section 6(6) of the 1999 constitution and under the inherent powers of the court.

Upon listening to the submissions of counsel to the plaintiff/ applicant, the judge equally restrained a construction company, China Geo-Enginering Corporation (EGC Nig. Limited), whether by itself, it’s servants, privies, agents or any other persons howsoever described from trespassing/interfering with, encroaching or dealing in any manner whatsoever with the said landed properties, pending the determination of the motion on notice.