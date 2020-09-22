Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the State capital, has ordered a former national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr Kenneth Udeze, to be rearraigned before it on December 1.

Udeze and three other members of the AA are currently facing trial over alleged forgery, conspiracy and fraud.

Others who appeared before Magistrate Adebola Ajanaku who presided over the court were Adepoju Adetunji, Olufemi Olanibi and Ogunmodede Adeloye.

The embattled National Chairman of the AA had earlier been remanded in prison custody after he was arraigned before the court.

Udeze, who was recently sacked by the leadership of the party, was arrested by operatives of Zone 11 of the Nigerian Police Force, with headquarters in Osogbo.

The former AA national chairman was also alleged to have replaced the name of the duly elected governorship candidate of the party in Osun State with another person during the 2018 governorship election in the State.

Appearing before the court, Udeze and other defendants were told to perfect their bail, as the court granted them bail in the sum of #500,000.00 and two sureties not below Grade 10 in the state civil service.

The counsel to the defendants, Mr M O Olaniyan, had urged the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal term and this was not opposed by the counsel to the complainant, Mr KA Salawu.

Magistrate Ajanaku, after granting the accused persons bail, adjourned the case to December 1 for rearraingment and hearing.