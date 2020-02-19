Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered the release of the International Travelling Passport of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Mohammed Sambo Dasuki to him.

The court ordered the registrar of the court to release the document to Dasuki through his counsel, Ahmed Raji SAN, to enable him carry out renewal of the document having become expired since the court took its custody.

Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf sitting in Maitama division of the court issued the order for the release of the passport. It was also to enable Dasuki obtain a visa for a specialised medical consultation abroad after being in detention for four years.

Dasuki along with four others were standing trial before the court in the alleged charges of breach of trust and money-laundering.

Justice Baba-Yusuf’s decision followed the application brought by Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji SAN, under Sections 1, 2, 491 and 492 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act. ACJA 2015 and the inherent power of the court.

The judge, while delivering the ruling on Dasuki’s application, said that since the request was not opposed by the EFCC which put the defendant on trial, it is wise to grant the request.

Meanwhile, trial in the charges has been fixed for March 13, 20120.