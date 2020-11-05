Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State High Court, yesterday granted the request of former Governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang for the release of his travel documents to enable him travel for medical checkup in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Jang, who was governor between 2007 and 2015 is being prosecuted alongside Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government during his administration on 17-count.

The offences bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public fund amounting to N6.3bn were allegedly committed towards the end of his tenure.

The documents were seized by the court at the commencement of the trial in 2018.

Presiding Justice Christy Dabub, who ordered the court to release the documents, however said that he must return before the adjourned date of February 16, 17, and 18, 2021.

Counsel to Jang, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) had pleaded with the court to grant his client the permission to travel for the checkup, a plea that was not objected by the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Chief Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

Earlier, the court had taken a witness, Senior Manager/Branch Head, Zenith Bank Plc, New Wuse branch, Mr. Uchenna Innocent Igwe, whose testimonies were taken by the court, and cross examined by the Ozekhome. Igwe was the branch manager of Beach road branch of Zenith Bank, Jos during the period of the alleged misappropriation.

During the cross examination, Igwe admitted that Jang did not divert any fund from the controversial SUBEB account to his personal account, and that he did not directly operate the said account. Igwe agreed that most of the outflows from the said account were for various government projects.

Igwe who agreed that the state government had many accounts with the bank during the administration of Jang added that the accounts were transferred to the UBA by the Lalong’s administration when it took over in 2015.