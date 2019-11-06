An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of three cult suspects in a correctional facility, Ilesa for alleged misconduct.

The offences brought against the cultists were breach of peace, possession of hard drugs and membership of Eiye and Aiye confraternities.

The defendants are Abidemi Rachael, 35, Omotosho Sunday, 21, and Fatai Adeyemi, 35.

The magistrate, Mrs Rohibat Olayemi, ordered the defendants to be kept behind bars until the next adjourned date of Dec. 19.

The police prosecutor, Insp Rasaki Olaiwola, told the court that the defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge of cult membership, possession of Cannabis Sativa and breach of public peace.

Olaiwola alleged that the defendants with others at large, committed the offence on June 13 at about 8 p.m. at the Old Garage area, Osogbo.

He alleged that the trio conspired with others at large, who also belonged to the illegal secret society to cause a breach of public peace.

Olaiwola said when the police apprehended them, they were found to be in possession of cannibis sativa, a banned substance.

He said the offence contravened Sections 516(1a), 249(d), 64(a) and 430(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34 Vol. 11, Law of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Mr D. Fagbola, prayed the court to allow the defendants to continue on earlier bail conditions granted in the most liberal terms.

However, the magistrate declined his plea and ordered their remand in a correctional facility until Dec. 19 for hearing. (NAN)