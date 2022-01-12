By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos Special Offence Court in Ikeja has ordered the remand of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, commonly known as Mompha, in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody pending hearing of his bail application.

The trial judge, Justice Mojisola Dada, ordered Mompha’s remand after he was arraigned on an eight-count charge, which includes aiding internet fraud and being in possession of fraudulent documents.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to all the allegations pressed against him by the Commission.

After the plea of the defendant was taken by the court, prosecuting counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo asked court for a trial date.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The defendant’s counsel, Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, informed the court that they have filed a bail application and same has been served on the prosecutor.

Responding to the bail application, Mr Oyedepo asked for time to respond to the application.

After entertaining submission of counsel’s, Justice Dada adjourned till January 18, 2021, to hear and rule on the bail application.

Mompha had earlier been charged before Justice Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos by the EFCC and was subsequently admitted to bail.