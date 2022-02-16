From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of over N10 billion worth of property belonging to a top military officer to the Federal Government.

Justice Evelyn Maha gave the final forfeiture on Monday in favour of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the expiration of a temporary forfeiture order.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Before the final order was made, the court had ordered the publication of notice in some national dailies, inviting persons with interest in the properties to come and show cause why the list of 24 properties should not finally be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The 24 forfeited property includes; a 16 pump filling station located at Rijiyar Lemo, Kano; a filling station with 41 pumps located opposite Federal Secretariat, Kano; a filling station with 39 pumps located along BUK Road, Kano; a filling station with 31 pumps located along Zaria Bypass, Kano; a filling station with 31 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano.

Others are a filling station with 29 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano; a filling station with 23 pumps located along Naibawa, Kano; a filling station with 39 pumps located along Bachirawa, Kano; a filling station with 51 pumps and a one-storey building with 35 shops attached to the filling station located along Shiek Ja’afar Road Dorayi, Kano.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

An LPG plant with 30 shops attached to it is located along Zaria Road, Kano; Marhaba Event Centre, Guda Abdullahi Road, Farm Centre, Kano; a three-storey building (Plaza) with 28 shops located on Hadeja Road, next to Sheshe Supermarket, Kano; a three-storey building (plaza) with 126 shops located on Audu Bako Way, opposite Nation Plaza, Kano.

Classic Block Industry at Maiduguri Road, Kano; Atlasfield Corporate Headquarters, L6 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna; Undeveloped plot located at Sharada, Adjacent A.A. Rano Filling Station, Kano; Undeveloped plot located at Yan Rake, adjacent Dala Orthopedic Hospital, Kano.

Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, adjacent Kedco Regional Office, Kano North/Opposite Silver Spoon Restaurant, Kano; Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, opposite Markaz Mosque, Kano; Undeveloped plot located on Sani Marshal Road, Opposite Nissan Automobile, Kano.

11.7 hectares located adjacent TINAPA Resort, Adiabo, Calabar; Truck Assembly Plant, Easter Bypass, Kano; Event Centre located in Calabar, Cross River State and Aflac Plastics Limited located behind National Eye Centre, Kaduna.