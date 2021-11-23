From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the service of the court’s November 5 order on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and four others.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had on November 5 ordered the IGP, the AGF, Joseph Egbunike (DIG) and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, to immediately release Jude Osuhor and Happiness Chekube Edifie who are being detained at the FICID, Abuja since October 4.

The order of the court was occasioned by the complaint by Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), lawyer to Jude Osuhor and Happiness Efifie.

Okutepa, who sounded bitter, told the court that the IGP and other respondents in the fundamental rights enforcement suits by his clients had been served with the court’s November 5 order but allegedly refused to obey it.

He said although the case was adjourned for hearing, the respondents refused to obey the court’s order and are also not in court.

‘The order of this court was served on the respondents since November 5 the IGP as refused to release them. We have applied for From 48,’ he said.

‘I don’t know why the IGP and DIG, would turn themselves into Executive sabotage of court order.

‘I want to apply for the court to order the IGP to come here and show cause why he should not be sent to prison for disobeying a court order.’

Ruling, Justice Ekwo said he would rather give the respondents the opportunity to obey the court’s order and come to defend the case pending against them.

‘I am minded to make an order to give the respondents ample time to comply with the court order and to enable them to appear in court to defend the pending cases,’ the judge said.

He then ordered the court’s Deputy Registrar, Litigation to bring to the notice of the respondents the pendency of the suits and ‘the order of this court made on November 5.’

The judge then adjourned till December 8 for a hearing.

In the two suits, the applicants are challenging their continued detention by the respondents over their alleged complicity in the death of Osuhor’ wife, Vivian.

Listed as respondents in both cases are the IGP, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), DIG Joseph Egbunike, Ms Loveth Edifie, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja and the AGF.

Jude Osuhor and Happiness Efifie were arrested in Lagos on October 2, by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from the FCID in Abuja.

Happiness is the immediate younger sister of the deceased and had lived with her late sister and her husband for years in their Lagos home.

According to court documents, Jude and Happiness were transferred from Lagos to Abuja on October 4 and were initially granted bail on October 5.

They return to Lagos after administrative bail granted them by the police, but were re-invited some days later by DIG Joseph Egbunike of FCID, Abuja, on October 15 and have since then been held in police custody in Abuja.

