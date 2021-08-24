The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), yesterday, ordered striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to resume work immediately.

The order was made following an ex parte motion filed last week Friday, by the Federal Ministry of Health, seeking an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining members of NARD from further continuing the industrial action they embarked upon on August 2, 2021, contrary to Section 41 of the Trade Dispute Act, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The motion brought under Suit No: NICN/ABJ/197/2021 has the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Government as first and second Claimants/Applicants and NARD as the only Defendant/Respondent.

Upon hearing the motion ex parte and affidavit in support, sworn by Ahmed Nasiru, the Director of Legal Services, Federal Ministry of Health, the presiding judge, Justice J.I Targema, granted an order of interlocutory injunction, compelling all members of the defendants/respondents in all the States of the Federation to suspend the said industrial action commenced on August 2, 2021, and resume work, immediately, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court held that the continued downing of tools by the striking doctors have inflicted a lot of damage on the health system and the sick, especially in this perilous times of COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge adjourned the matter to September 15, 2021, for the hearing of the motion on notice and any other pending application.