Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja,yesterday, granted an order of interim injunction directing the National Association of Resident Doctors to immediately resume work pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit against them.

The suit has already been slated for hearing on October 8, before a substantive judge.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima made the order sequel to an ex parte application filed by Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights and Association of Women in Trade & Agriculture, through their counsel, Frank Tietie.

Tietie in an exparte motion filed in a matter against National Association of Resident Doctors, Minister of Health, Minister of Labour & Productivity and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had prayed for an interim order of the court directing the National Association of Resident Doctors, being a provider of essential services of health necessary to the fundamental right to life, to immediately cease its strike and resume duties pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.