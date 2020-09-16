Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja on Wednesday granted an order of interim injunction directing the National Association of Resident Doctors to immediately resume work pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit against them.
The suit has already been slated for hearing on October 8, 2020 before a substantive Judge.
Justice Ibrahim Galadima made the order sequel to an ex parte application filed by the applicant Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights and Association of Women in Trade & Agriculture through their counsel, Frank Tietie.
Frank Tietie in an exparte motion filed in a matter against National Association of Resident Doctors, Minister of Health, Minister of Labour & Productivity and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had prayed for an interim order of the court directing the National Association of Resident Doctors being a provider of the essential services of health necessary to the fundamental right to life, to immediately cease its strike action and resume duties forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein.
