Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday varied the conditions attached to the bail granted to the former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing money laundering charge before it.

Justice Okon Abang, who granted the application for bail variation, has now ordered Maina to produce N500 million and one surety who must be a serving senator with landed property in either Maitama, Asokoro, Business Central district, Wuse II and Kantamkpe district of Abuja.

The judge added that the said surety must not have any criminal case pending against him.

He must also accompany Maina to court and sign an attendance register before leaving for his official business.

Maina had approached the court praying it to review and vary some of the bail conditions it handed to him on November 25, insisting that he found them too stringent to fulfil.

The court granted the former government official bail to the tune of N1 billion, adding that he must produce two sureties with N500 million each.

The court further stressed that the sureties must be serving Senators from any of the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, none of which must have pending criminal cases against them.