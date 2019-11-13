LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the on Wednesday 13th of November 2019 refused an oral application brought by a Former Member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Muhammed Adebayo seeking to terminate the criminal charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission had on 1st of August 2019 arraigned Adebayo on a six count charge bordering on land fraud and obtaining money under false pretence before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the State High Court.

The charge reads, “That you, Mohammed Adebayo, sometimes in July 2013 in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud and obtained the sum of N950,000 from one Mary Omowunmi Kolade on the false pretence that three plots of land (situate at Malete, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State) which you sold to her belonged to you, a representation you knew to be false punishable under section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences.”

The Accused Person had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, Counsel for the Defendant, I. Abdul-Azeez to the Presiding Judge that ” My Lord, the Victims in this Matter had written a letter to the Prosecution to withdraw their complaints against the defendant, in the light of the absence of the Prosecution Counsel, I urge this Honourable Court to terminate the charge “

Justice Oyinloye in a short Ruling said “In the interest of Justice and fair hearing, the charge will not be terminated on the basis of prosecution Counsel absence, this honourable Court shall adjourn this matter while hearing notice should be issued on the the Lawyer “

Justice Oyinloye however adjourned the till 11th of December 2019 for continuation of trial.