Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has refused to hear the motion filed by detained publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections, Omoleye Sowore, asking it to vacate its order allowing the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to detain him for 45 days.

Justice Nkeonoye Maha refused to hear the application on the grounds that she does not have the powers to review the decision of a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

Justice Maha stated that doing so will amount to sitting on an appeal on a decision passed by a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

She equally refused the oral application for bail sought by counsel to Sowore Femi Falana (SAN) on the grounds that she is functus officio.

The judge, consequently, referred the case to Court 10 presided by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who had granted the order in the first place.