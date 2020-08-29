Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A High Court sitting in Akure, on Friday quashed the suspension of four members of the Ondo State House of Assembly who refused to sign the impeachment notice against the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The lawmakers including the Deputy Speaker, Ogundeji Iroju, Mrs. Favour Tomomowo, Wale Williams and Tomide Akinribido were suspended for allegedly violating the rules of the House during a rowdy plenary where attempts were made to impeach the deputy governor.

Three of the suspended lawmakers, Ogundeji, Tomomowo and Williams are members of the APC, while Akinribido is the only member of the House elected on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The suspended lawmakers however approached a State High Court to seek redress. In his judgement, Justice Ademola Bola described the suspension as illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

Justice Bola held that the House of Assembly as well as other members have no power to suspend any member of the Assembly. The judge held that the suit, which has the House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Deputy Majority Leader, Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, the Parliamentary Secretary, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, and the Clerk of the House, Mr. Bode Adeyelu, as defendants violates sections 90, 91, 106 and 117 of the 1999 constitution.

The court held that the lawmakers must be reinstated with immediate effect.

Justice Bola ordered that a sum of N5million should be paid to each of the lawmakers as damages.

Reacting to the judgement, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Kola Olawoye, said there was no victor no vanquished. He urged all members of the House to unite and work for the progress of the state.

Deputy Speaker, Ogundeji Iroju who spoke on behalf of others charged all members of the House to work together and ensure the House operates independently according to the provisions of the 1999 constitution (as amended).