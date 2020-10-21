Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The National Industrial Court, sitting in Owerri, Imo State has reinstated 460 out of over 4,000 non-indigenous workers disengaged by Abia State Government in August, 2011.

Abia State Government had in a circular of August 25, 2011 titled, “Back-loading on transfer of non-indigenes in the Abia State service to their states of origin” disengaged over 4,000 workers.

However, in suit No. NICN/OW/45/2018, 460 of the workers represented by Njoku Fidelia Ada, Unogu Jude Ugochukwu, Ekwegh Catherine Obehie and Okolie Georgiana took the Abia State Government to the Industrial Court.

In support of the originating summons, in an affidavit of 28 paragraphs deposed to by Unogu Jude Ugochukwu (the 2nd claimant) and six accompanying exhibits lettered A to F, seek 9 reliefs among which were for them to be reinstated and paid in full all their salaries and emoluments having been wrongfully disengaged.