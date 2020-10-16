Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Industrial Court (NIC) on Thursday ordered the immediate reinstatement of the dismissed acting director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, as the substantive director in the agency.

The Abuja division of the court, in its judgment by Justice Olufunke Anuwe, also awarded cost of N1 million in favour of Dauda as damages.

The claimant, who was dismissed on March 6, 2018, had appraoched the court in an originating summons filed through his counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN.

In the suit, Dauda joined the director-general and NIA as first and second defendants, respectively. He prayed the court to determine whether the procedure adopted by the defendants in the case leading to his purported dismissal was in compliance with Article 8(1) and (2) of the National Security Agencies Act (CAP 278) 1986.

In addition, Dauda asked the court to determine whether the purported letter dismissing him, issued on March 6, 2018 is not unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

The former acting NIA DG also asked the court to reinstate him as director, and order the payment of his salaries and other entitlements from the date of his unlawful dismissal to the date of his reinstatement.

Delivering judgment, Justice Olufunke Anuwe granted all the reliefs sought by the claimant. The presiding judge declared Dauda’s dismissal as a director in the agency was illegal, null and void and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

The court also ordered the full payment of his salaries and entitlements from the date of his dismissal to his date of reinstatement.

The court equally awarded N1 million against the defendants.

The Justice Amuwe, however, averred that the claimant did not challenge his dismissal as the acting DG of theNational Intelligence Agency (NIA).