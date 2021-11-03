From Gyang Bere, Jos

The State High Court, Jos, Plateau State, yesterday, reinstated the chairman of Langtang North Local Government, Joshua Ubandoma.

Ubandoma had dragged the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to court for conducting an election when he still had one year to spend as chairman of Langtang North.

Delivering the judgement yesterday, Justice Ishaku Kunda upheld that the tenure of Joshua Ubandoma would elapse in October 2022, therefore, he should be reinstated into office.

He said: “The tenure of the Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, Joshua Ubandoma, will elapse in October 2022, and he should be reinstated as the elected chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.”

Counsel to Ubandoma, Niri Darong, described the judgement as victory for democracy.

“We sought for declarative release and the court granted it; whatever the court says is what is in existence right now. The election that was conducted by PLASIEC was not conducted at all in the eyes of the law.

“Whoever was made chairman during the October 10 local government election in the state never existed as chairman at all; the chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area has, is and will remain Joshua Ubandoma until his tenure elapses on October 9, 2022.”

Ubandoma contested the October 10, 2018 local government election and was denied his mandate. He contested the result in court and he was reinstated and sworn-in 2019, one year behind his colleagues.

But PLASIEC advertised his seat and conducted a fresh election on October 10, 2021, which brought in Rimdan Zulfa as chairman.

Ubandoma challenged the election of Zulfa and the court reinstated him as the authentic chairman.

Reacting to the judgement, Member representing Langtang North and South in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar, described the judgement as victory for the rule of law.

Meanwhile, supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) marched from the State High Court to the residence of the late Chief Solomon Lar, in Jos, to celebrate the reinstatement of Ubandoma.

Ubandoma’s supporters danced and chanted victory songs, praising the court for fair hearing, justice and equity.

