From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, refused the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to play video evidence in the ongoing trial of Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.

In his ruling , Justice Ahmed Mohammed rejected the application on the grounds that Yakubu was not the maker of the exhibits and as such, he could not be cross-examined based on those documents.

The orosecution counsel, Farouk Abdullah, had sought an order of the court to play video documents which were tendered while taking the evidence of the sixth prosecution witness (PW6) on Oct. 17, 2018, and admitted in evidence by the court in cross-examining Yakubu, who was in the witness box as the first defence witness (DW1).

The court had marked the documents tendered as Exhibits “M,” “N” and “N1.”

While Exhibits “M” and “N” were compact discs, Exhibit “N1” was a memory card.

However, Counsel to the defendant, Ahmed Raji, SAN, opposed the EFCC’s application on the grounds that Yakubu was not a maker of the exhibits which in the eyes of law were documented.

“This ought to have been done through the witness who produced the document (PW6) and who is the maker and who tendered exhibits in them,” he had said.

Raji also argued that allowing such application would be going contrary to “the directives of the Court of Appeal as to what is to be done in the suit.”