Moves by the suspended Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) president, Ibrahim Gusau to procure a court judgment to stop appointed President of the federation, George Olamide from exercising his mandate has hit a brick wall.

Gusau, who was removed by the board and whose removal was affirmed by a committee set up by the National Olympics Committee to look into allegations against him, yesterday failed in his bid to hamstring the federation with a restraining order against the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and other parties.

Justice Oti Agabaza of the FCT High Court sitting in Jabi did not entertain his motion but rather adjourned the case to March.

Justice Agbaza adjourned to March 4 to hear the preliminary objection raised by the Ministry, who countered the court’s jurisprudence I’ve the matter.

The Ministry’s application is seeking dismissal of Gusau’s case by challenging the court’s jurisdiction in a case he filed against respondents: Minister of Youth and Sports Development; AFN President, Olamide George and Secretary of the federation, Adisa A. Beyioku.

It could be recalled that the AFN board last week upheld the removal of Gusau as its president.