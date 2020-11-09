Lukman Olabiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has declined setting aside the Certificate of registration of Trustees of the Balogun Business Association.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, who presided over the case also refused to set aside the Constitution of the association.

The court in the suit by the applicants include; Chief Okechukwu Ezeibe and others against Chief Tony Obih and five others, in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/653/2020, refused setting aside the association’s Certificate of Registration of Trustees of Balogun Business Association and it’s Constitution of the Association.

In its judgment, the court refused to make the Association a party to the suit despite setting aside an order earlier made by another judge of the court.

The plaintiffs through their lawyer, Mr. N. O. Olaiya, had approached the court through a motion on notice seeking to set aside the association’s business registration and Constitution.

Justice Aneke said the terms of settlement leading to the earlier consent judgment between the parties in the suit was not signed by the Corporate Affairs Commission which was aware of the judgment and never faulted it or sued to set it aside.