A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, yesterday, granted bail to detained #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene.

The magistrate rejected an application filed by policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department seeking to remand Adene for an extra 30 days.

Eromosele’s lawyer, Jinadu had approached the court to grant his client bail on medical ground and he said that his client had been granted bail.

Last Tuesday, police had arrested Eromosele in Ikeja and taken him to the police command headquarters and then transferred him to Area F Command before detaining him at SCID, Panti. He was last Monday flown to Abuja and detained for seven days before being brought back to Lagos on Sunday. But instead of charging him, the police secretly approached Magistrate O.A Salau, without the consent of his lawyer and applied for a remand order to detain him for an extra 30 days.

Earlier, there was tension at the court as security operatives barred the Eromosele’s family members and supporters from the courtroom.