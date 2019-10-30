A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that two brothers who allegedly killed their friend at a pool party, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Shawal and Annas Mohammed, who both reside in Badarawa Kaduna, with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Lukman Sidi, who did not take the plea Shawal and Annas, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was transferred by the DPO from Gabasawa Police Station to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) Kaduna, through a letter dated Sept. 30.

Leo said one Shamshudeen Umar of Kawo in Kaduna reported the case at the police station.

According to the prosecutor, on the same date at about 1.00p.m, the defendants fought with one Mubarak Sani of Yantaba Road Ungwan Shanu Kaduna during a pool party at Hamdala Swimming Pool Kaduna.

Leo stated that during the fight, the defendants used a knife and stabbed Sani on his neck were he sustained serious injuries.

“The victim(Sani) was rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna but was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty,” he added.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 91 of the Penal Code laws of Kaduna State 2017.(NAN)