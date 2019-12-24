Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Akure Magistrate court has ordered 13 persons to be remanded in prison following their alleged involvement in the killing of a policeman and two other persons during an attack on a church in Akure.

Also, the suspects were alleged to have burnt the church known as Sotitobire Miracle Centre.

The accused persons who appeared before Magistrate Charity Adeyanju were arraigned on six-count charges bordering on murder, arson, theft, and vandalism.

Recall that on November 18, 2019, some angry youths attacked the church which belongs to Prophet Alfa Babatunde who was alleged to of behind the mysterious disappearance of a one-year-old baby, Gold Kolawole.

The irate youths burnt down the church as well as the vehicles of church members after which they proceeded to the prophet’s residence where they allegedly looted valuables.

The police prosecutor, Moses Adeosun prayed that the defendants be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the ongoing investigation into the matter.

The charge sheet reads in part, “That you Udeme Eyo, Ikechukwu Njoku, Ayodimeji Jimoh, Bamisaye Ojo, Balogun Ayomide, Steve Adekunle, Agbi Sesan, Stephen Omotosho, Omogbolahan James, Ademola Aderibigbe ‘m’ Oluwadare Rotimi, Ayo Ifedayo, Samuel Shitu and others at large, on 18th December, 2019, at about 9.45 am at Sotitobire church, Oshinle, Akure, in the Ondo Magisterial District, did conspire together to commit felony to wit: murder, arson, malicious damage and stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 324 & 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1, LAWS of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006 respectively.”

Also, the suspects were alleged to have unlawfully killed one Mr Sheidu, a police officer by smashing him to death with a tyre ream and stones at Sotitobire church, Oshinle, Akure while performing his lawful duty and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Following the arguments of the prosecutor and the defence counsel, the defendants were subsequently remanded with the trial adjourned till January 3, 2020.

The counsel to the defendants, Femi Saliu who had argued on the need for his clients to be granted bail told newsmen after the court sitting that the prosecution had a lot of defects.