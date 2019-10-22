An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 19-year-old boy, Lukumon Yusuf, who allegedly stabbed a man in the head during a robbery operation, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Yusuf, a bus conductor, who resides at 5, Ajayi Road in Idimu area of Lagos State with conspiracy, robbery and assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka, who did not take the plea of Yusuf, ordered that he be remanded pending the legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Raji Akeem told the court that Yusuf allegedly committed the offence about 2:15 a.m. on July 7 at 4, Fagbohun Street in Egbeda, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that Yusuf and three others now at large, while armed with guns, cutlasses and a jack knife, broke into the residence of the complainant, Mr Stanley Okpara.

He alleged that Yusuf stole mobile phones valued at N525,000, a HP laptop valued at N55,000 and N220,000 cash from the complainant and his brothers.

Akeem said that they stabbed Mr Chukwunji Anthony, the complainant’s brothers in the head with a jack knife.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297, 298 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)