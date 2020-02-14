An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded two said to be cultists for allegedly terrorising residents of Omu-Aran and its environs.

Abolaji Lukman and Bamidele Oluwasunkanmi are being tried for criminal conspiracy and for being members of a secret cult.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Nasiru Yusuf urged the court to remand the defendants pending the outcome of police investigations.

Yusuf said that the defendants had been on police wanted list.

The Magistrate, Mohammed Ibrahim, ordered the defendants to be remanded at Oke-kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Ibrahim adjourned the case till Feb. 26, for hearing.

Earlier, Yusuf had told the court that the defendants were arrested on Feb. 7 for alleged cult activities at Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government of Kwara.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 97 of Penal Code, and Section 14 of Secret Cult and Secret Societies (prohibition) law 2016.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)