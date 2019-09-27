An Iyaganku Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday ordered that two friends, who allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old woman, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Evbohon Chukwunonso, 30, and Kalu Samuel, 25, both of Apete area , Ibadan, with three counts of conspiracy, attempt to kidnap and indecent assault.

President of the Court, Mrs R.B Gbadamosi, who did not take plea of the defendants remanded them in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Agodi.

Gbadamosi ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until Oct. 9 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt . Kola Olaiya, told the court that defendants on Sept. 18, allegedly attempted to kidnapped Miss Jemima Omuoha, 19, from the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendants also indecently assaulted the victim.

The offenc, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 5 and 6 of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Laws of Oyo State, 2016. (NAN)