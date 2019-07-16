Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered for the remand of two men who were arraigned before him on drug-related charges, till Friday, when their bail applications will be heard.

The defendants are Ibrahim Ismail and Salami Lateef Olumide, alias Wake-Up; they were docked before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on four counts charge of conspiracy and unlawful exportation of 4.840 kilograms of methamphetamine, a hard drug similar to cocaine and heroine.

The two defendants were apprehended by NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO export shed, Ikeja, with the banned drug wrapped with carbon paper and hidden in hair attachment with the brand name ‘Richbrand Expression’, which they intended to export to London through British Airways.

They were also alleged to have concealed the drugs in ‘Ghana Must Go bags’, after hiding it in the hair attachment.

NDLEA in a charge marked FHC/L/205c/19, alleged that the defendants and others now at large, committed the offence on April 30.

Those alleged to have conspired with the defendants were Adeniyi Folashade, one Gbenga and Victor, who were said to be at large.

Whereas Ibrahim was slammed with one count charge, Salami and others at large were charged with three counts of the offence.

The prosecutor, Juliana Imaobong Iroabuchi, told the court that the offences contradict Sections 11(b) and 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, after the defendants had denied the charge, asked the court for an adjournment, while also pleading with the court to remand them in prison custody pending the determination of the charge.

However, lawyer to the defendants, Chief Lillian Omotunde, leading Ore-Ofe Ogunleye, informed the court that she was not contesting the date for trial but said she had filed the defendants’ bail applications.

Responding, the prosecutor told the court that she was just being served with the application and needed time to study the application and file a reply if need be.

Based on the position of the parties, Justice Oweibo ordered that the two defendants be remanded in prison custody till Friday, when their bail applications shall be heard.