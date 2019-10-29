An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday ordered that two unemployed men who allegedly murdered a man in a barber’s shop, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Ayuba Balogun and Evans Adamson with two counts of murder and possession of firearms.

Magistrate B.I. Bakare, ordered that Balogun and Adamson be remanded in custody for 30 days.

He gave the order in pursuant to the provisions of sections 264 (1), (2) (3) (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2015 and Section 35 (1) 9c) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Bakare adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Morufu Animashaun, informed the court that the defendants and others still at large on Sept. 30, 2015, at about 7.30 p.m., at Mosaku Street, Oshodi, Lagos, invaded a barbing salon.

He said the defendants allegedly shot and killed one Olayinka Mamora.

Animashaun, who had on Monday, obtained a warrant for their detention, requested the court to remand the defendants in prison pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The prosecutor said that during the course of investigation, three pump action riffles and 10 live cartridges were recovered from the defendants’ criminal hideout at Mowe, Ibafo Ogun and Oshodi in Lagos state.

He said “this is a murder case and the autopsy report from the Lagos State teaching hospital revealed that the deceased died of severe celebra injuries to the heart, resulting from the gun shot.

“I pray this honourable court to grant this application. It will be in the interest of justice to grant this application.

“As I am speaking before the court, we have duplicated the case file and sent it to the DPP for legal advice”.

In his response, the defendants’ counsel, Mr Prince Adebayo, informed the court that his clients had been in custody for four months over a crime they knew nothing about.

”The prosecution who alleged that the defendants were charged with murder and possession of firearms, never arraigned my clients. I will be asking for a short adjournment,” he said. (NAN)