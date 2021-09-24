A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Friday, ordered that two men, who pleaded guilty to stealing a goat worth N30,000 be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Hafizu Abubakar, 27, and Muhammad Muhamad with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional centre, pending sentencing.

He adjourned the matter until Oct.8, for sentence.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sept.16, at Layin Milo, Fagge Quarters Kano.

He said that on the same date at about 9 p.m., the defendants broke into the apartment of Malam Ado Garba, situated in Layin Milo Fagge Quarters Kano and stole a goat worth N30,000.

Wada alleged that the second defendant(Muhammad) sold the said goat to the first defendant(Abubakar) for N12,500.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 120 and 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law.(NAN)

