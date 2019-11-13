Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos High Court, Igbosere, has remanded two men, Sunday Igwe and Onwe Chukwuemeka in prison custody over alleged kidnap.

The duo who are 29 and 22 respectively, are facing a two count charge bordering on conspiracy and kidnapping preferred against them by Lagos State Government.

Igwe and Chukwuemeka, whose residential address was not given, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, remanded them, after they took their plea.

Earlier the prosecuting counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, told the court that the defendants and others at large conspired to committed the alleged offences on January 10, 2018.

He said that the incident took place at United Bus stoo, Lekki Ajah, at about 8pm.

Sule said the duo while armed with a locally-made single barrel pistol, kidnapped one Mrs Mildred Mbajiorgu.

According to him, the offences committed is contrary to Section 3 of kidnap prohibition law 13 and punishable under Sections 411 and 2 (1) ( i ) of the criminal law of Lagos state 2017.

The prosecutor said: “In view of their plea, I hereby apply for their remand in prison custody and a date for trial”.

Consequences Justice Akintoye remanded the duo in prison and adjourned tillFebruary 1, 2020 for hearing of the case.

The defendants were first arraigned and remanded by an Ikeja Magistrate Court on February 20, 2018.

They were alleged to have forcefully kidnapped the victim at gun point into their Volkswagen Golf car with registration number KRD 845EC.

The duo was also alleged to have taken the victim to their hideout at along Epe-Lekki Expressway.