An Otta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ogun State, has ordered the remand of Ajayi Sherrif and Lateef Owoola, in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) , for given false information to the police.

The duo will be in custody pending perfection of the bail granted them by the court.

Chief Magistrate L. O. Oke, gave the remand order, after the two men were arraigned before him on charges bordering on conspiracy, conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and giving of false information.

The two men and others now at large, according to Mr. Morufu Animashaun, a legal officer at Force Criminal Investigation Department, (ForceCID) Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos, committed the offences sometimes in August, 2017.

Animashaun told the court that the two men, who are residents of Gbeniga Iju Ebiye, Iju-Otta, Ogun State, have on the said year, came to General Investigation Department of ForceCID and made false statement against the trio of Lukman Ajayi Ojo; Rasheed Balogun and Fatahi Omoledunmi.

He further told the court that the two men and others at large, allegedly armed some thugs and hoodlums to unleash terror on the residents of Gbeniga Iju Ebiye, Otta.

He told the court that the offences committed by the defendants contravened Sections 517 of the Criminal Law Cap 29 Vol. 1, of the Criminal laws of Ogun State, 2006. And Section 249(d) of the Criminal Law Cap. 29, Vol.1 of the Revised Criminal Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their plea, their counsel applied for their bail but the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date and also prayed the court to remand the duo till the conclusion of the matter.

Chief Magistrate, Oke, conceded to the defendants’ request and admitted them to ball in the sum of N300, 000, 00 with two sureties in like sum each.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered that the sureties must provide evidence of three years tax payment and have their addresses, means of livelihood verified by the court’s Assistant Chief Registrar (ACR).

Chief Magistrate Oke, while adjourned the matter till October 30, for mention, ordered that the two men be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services.