From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A Magistrate’s Court in Enugu on Friday remanded two persons in prison custody for attempting to kidnap Chief Romanus Ugwu, the oldest man in Odinanso village, Idi Opi, Nsukka Local Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The suspects, Ugwuiyi Nnamdi and Eleje Chinweokwu, were remanded on counts bordering on felony and attempted kidnapping, punishable under the criminal code of the revised laws of Enugu State.

The suspects were also charged with maliciously damaging doors, windows, chairs valued at about N330,000 belonging to Romanus Ugwu, hence committing an offence punishable under Section 415(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. II Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.”

Remanding the suspects, the presiding magistrate, His Worship, L.O Ukpai said that the matter was not in his jurisdiction to try, adding that it was a binding case.

He, therefore, adjourned the case till January 21, 2022, pending the report of the Attorney General of the state on the matter.

