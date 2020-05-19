An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday remanded two suspects, Ganiyu Taofeek and Olawuyi Busola at ‘A’ Division Police Station, Moore, Ile-Ife, over an alleged theft of N300,000.

Taofeek, 27 and Busola, 19, are being tried for conspiracy and stealing

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 11 around 1.30 p.m. at Eleyele Junction, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendants conspired and stole an ATM card belonging to Mr Adeyeye Gabriel and withdrew N300,000 from his account.

He said the offence contravened Sections 383, 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants who were not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Magistrate, Joseph Owolawi, adjourned the case until May 21 for mention. (NAN)