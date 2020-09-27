Lukman Olabiyi

An Otta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ogun State, L. o Oke , has ordered the remand of Ajayi Sherrif and Lateef Owoola, in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) , for giving false information to the police.

Sheriff and Owoola will remain in custody pending perfection of the bail granted them by the court.

Oke, gave the remand order, after the accused were arraigned before him on charges bordering on conspiracy, conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and giving of false information.

The accused and others now at large, according to Mr. Morufu Animashaun, a legal officer at Force Criminal Investigation Department, (FCID) Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, committed the offences sometimes in August, 2017.

Animashaun told the court that the men, who are residents of Gbeniga Iju Ebiye, Iju-Otta, Ogun State, had on the said year, come to General Investigation Department of FCID and made false statement against : Lukman Ajayi Ojo; Rasheed Balogun and Fatahi Omoledunmi.

He further told the court that the accussed and others at large, allegedly armed some thugs and to unleash terror on the residents of Gbeniga Iju Ebiye, Otta.

He told the court that the offences committed by the defendants contravened Sections 517 of the Criminal Law Cap 29 Vol. 1, of the Criminal laws of Ogun State, 2006. And Section 249(d) of the Criminal Law Cap. 29, Vol.1 of the Revised Criminal Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their plea, their counsel applied for their bail but the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date and also prayed the court to remand the duo till the conclusion of the matter.